Indiana Stranger Breaks In, Demands Little Girl Is His

Lebanon Police arrested Benjamin Dillon, 37, for breaking into an apartment and threatening to take a young girl.

According to police, Dillon claimed the 6-year-old girl was his daughter.

Both the girl and her grandmother were sleeping in a back bedroom when Dillion broke in.

“I was sound asleep in my bedroom and this guy came kicking in and said, ‘You have my daughter,’” said grandmother Patty Roth.

Roth describes Dillon has determined to take her granddaughter. However, Roth’s husband was able to get Dillon out of the apartment until police arrived.

The report says Dillon was aggressive and threaten officers who had to tase Dillon several times, in order to detain him.

“I don’t understand why he picked our apartment. I’ll never figure that one out,” said Roth. Roth believes Dillon was on drugs. Court records indicate Dillon has a record of drug use. Dillon faces charges including burglary, battery of a law enforcement officer, and intimidation.

