Indiana Store Cited for Selling Fake Vaping Pods

The Indiana State Excise Police have cited a northwest Indiana store for selling counterfeit Juul pods and starter kits.

Juul is the most popular maker of e-cigarette products. State police executed a search warrant at Zip Food Store in Lake County near the northwestern border of Indiana.

Juul officials confirmed that the mango-flavored pods found by investigators were not made by the company. The search stemmed from a customer complaint followed by a two-month investigation by ISEP.

The store was cited for public nuisance, failing to maintain invoices, and for obtaining e-liquid from an unauthorized source

Since September, there have been three vaping related deaths confirmed in Indiana.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting more than 26 related deaths and nearly 1,300 injuries nationwide.

