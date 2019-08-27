Indiana State Trooper Finds Two Stabbed in Traffic Stop

Two stabbing victims are recovering from their wounds after they were found by authorities after a traffic stop this afternoon.

Just before 4:00 PM, an Indiana State Trooper pulled over a vehicle that was driving erratically.

When the trooper looked in the back, he saw two individuals with multiple stab wounds.

Those two were treated at the scene by EMTs before being taken to the hospital, where police believe the driver was trying to take those two.

As of now, no arrests have been made.

Police say they’re still trying to figure out just how those two ended up stabbed, and where they were coming from.

Comments

comments