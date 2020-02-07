Indiana State Trooper Charged With Animal Cruelty

Less than a minute

An Indiana State Trooper accused of setting fire to his house is facing animal cruelty charges in connection with the death of two dogs.

Jeremy Galloway was arrested earlier this week and charged with arson and insurance fraud.

Indiana State Police believe Galloway set fire to his house in October 2019 with the intent to defraud his insurance company.

Two dogs died during the fire, ISP says.

He is currently on administrative leave without pay.

