Indiana State Trooper Arrested for Arson in Perry County

An Indiana State Trooper has been arrested and facing charges of Arson in Perry County.

According to ISP, 44-year-old Jeremy Galloway is looking at two counts of Arson, one count of Insurance Fraud, and one count of Arson with Intent To Defraud.

On October 13, 2019, a fire was reported at a home on Main Street in Tell City. When fire crews arrive, they saw that there was a fire at the home and a separate fire at an outbuilding. The home sustained heavy smoke and fire damage, while the outbuilding was totally destroyed. The property was Galloway’s residence.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office determined that the fire was caused by Arson and Indiana State Police began to investigate. Following the investigation, Perry County Prosecutor presented charges to the judge in late January.

Galloway was taken into custody without incident and incarcerated in the Perry County Jail.

He is currently on administrative leave without pay.

