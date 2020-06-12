Indiana State Representative Arrested on Multiple Charges

An Indiana lawmaker has been arrested on multiple preliminary charges after deputies say he assaulted a public safety official.

State Representative Daniel Forestal was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Thursday on preliminary charges including resisting arrest, battery against a public safety official, and disorderly conduct.

The arrest happened after a welfare check on Wednesday where Forestal allegedly committed the assault.

Earlier this year, the Indianapolis Democrat announced he would not seek reelection, saying he needed to focus on his mental health.

Comments

comments