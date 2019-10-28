Indiana State Police Seeking Recruits for 80th Academy

Indiana State Police are looking for their next round of trooper recruits for the 80th academy.

ISP is accepting applications from anyone interested in becoming state troopers.

You need to submit your application by midnight on Sunday, November 3rd.

Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted for the 80th Recruit Academy.

Basic Eligibility Requirements and consideration factors for an Indiana State Trooper:

Must be a United States citizen.

Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date is October 1, 2020)

Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.

Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile.

Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent.

Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).

