Indiana State Police Reminds Drivers to Stop for School Buses

The Indiana State Police (ISP) say that with spring weather arriving, they’d like to remind motorists of the Indiana law concerning school buses, flashing lights, and stop arms.

When approaching a school bus from any direction, which is stopped and has its red lights flashing and stop arm extended, motorists are required to stop, even on multiple lane highways where there is no barrier or median separating lanes of traffic.

Motorists who are on a highway that is divided by a barrier, such as cable barrier, concrete wall, or grassy median, are required to stop only if they are traveling in the same direction as the school bus.

“Children will often be in a hurry to get out of the spring rains or when the weather is nice, in a hurry to get home and be outside in the warmer weather. Please be aware as the kids may not be paying as much attention as they usually do when exiting their buses,” ISP said in a statement.

Always be prepared to stop for a school bus and watch for children. Not only is disregarding a school bus stop arm dangerous, but it is also a serious offense, that can net serious consequences.

