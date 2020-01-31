Indiana State Police Presented With 60 ‘Smile Bags’

On Thursday, the Indiana State Police Lowell Post was presented with 60 “Smile Bags”.

The purpose of the smile bags is to bring smiles to children who may be going through a traumatic life event where law enforcement or first responders have been called. These bags are the idea of Addison Brown, the daughter of Daniel and Stacy Brown of Lowell, Indiana.

Brown came up with the idea when she saw a classmate going through a personal difficulty. She decided that her friend “needed a smile”, so she reached out. Ever since that interaction, Brown has maintained a passion for helping others in their time of need.

Six other local law enforcement agencies have received the bags, but the Lowell Post is the first State Police Post to receive the bags.

With the help of the Rotary Club of Lowell, Brown was able to assemble 60 smile bags for the Lowell Post – with each bag containing items such as a dry erase board and marker, Kleenex, a small book, a toy, and most importantly, a personal note of encouragement hand-written by Brown.

Troopers will carry these bags in their patrol cars and distribute them as needed. Brown has assured the Troopers that if they run out of Smile Bags, she will be happy to replace them with a new one, although she hopes that they don’t have to be used at all.

Addison Brown was presented with a District #13 Challenge Coin and patches as a token of the ISP’s appreciation.

