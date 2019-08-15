Indiana State Police Investigating Theft of 90 Solar Panels

Indiana State Polie is investigating the theft of solar panels from an Indiana-based solar site.

According to Hoosier Energy, approximately 90 solar panels were stolen from its Heneryville Solar facility, which provides services for Clark County residents. The missing panels were discovered by officials Wednesday morning.

Officials say the panels have no resale value and are unusable for residential purposes. The panels can easily be traced due to their size and proportions.

Despite the loss, the station is expected to be operating at nearly 75 percent capacity by the end of Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the solar panels or the suspect responsible for stealing them can contact ISP.

