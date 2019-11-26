Indiana State Police to Increase Patrols During Thanksgiving Holiday

If you are traveling in Indiana during the Thanksgiving holiday, you may notice more police on the roads.

Indiana State Police has announced that there will be extra troopers patrolling the highways during the holiday.

Through Operation Combined Accident Reduction Effort, which is a federally funded project, ISP will increase their presence starting on Wednesday and though Sunday. Last year during this same time period, there were 12 fatal crashes on Indiana roadways.

Along with the increased patrols, Indiana State Police also wants to pass along these safety tips:

Ensure you are well rested, especially if you have plans to travel a long distance. A fatigued driver is a dangerous driver and often mimics the driving behavior of an impaired driver.

Avoid driving distracted. Please don’t use your cellphone while driving.

Avoid “hanging out” in the left lane on multiple lane highways.

Always follow other motorists at a safe distance.

Obey all speed limits and use your turn signals.

Ensure everyone is buckled up.

Don’t drink and drive.

If you have plans to consume alcohol, please ensure you have a plan to get you and your family home safely.

