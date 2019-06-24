Indiana

Indiana State Park Properties Hosting Firework Shows

With Independence Day approaching, several Indiana State properties will be hosting fireworks shows before and after the holiday.

From July 1st-7th, the public can watch fireworks at the following properties:

  • Indiana Dunes State Park: Indiana Dunes State Park will have its fireworks show on July 1st at 9:15 p.m.
  • Pokagon State Park: Pokagon State Park will have fireworks put on by the Lake James Association on July 6th at dusk.
  • Patoka Lake: Patoka Lake will host its 14th annual fireworks celebration, Thunder Over Patoka, on July 6th at 10 p.m.
  • Versailles State Park: Versailles State Park will have its fireworks show on July 6th at 10 p.m.
  • Clifty Falls State Park: View the city of Madison’s fireworks from the lawn and hillside at Clifty Inn on July 6th at dusk.

Personal fireworks are prohibited at Indiana State Parks.

