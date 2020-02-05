Indiana State Health Department Monitors Coronavirus

With five confirmed cases in the United States, the Indiana State Department of Health is leading the state’s efforts to educate Hoosiers about the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.

ISDH says there are no suspected cases of coronavirus in Indiana.

Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:

Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands; and

Rarely, fecal contamination.

The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of coronavirus can contact the ISDH Epidemiology Resource Center at 317-233-7125 [317-233-1325] after hours.

