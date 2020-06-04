Indiana State Fair Canceled; Modified State Fair 4-H Livestock Show Scheduled in August

This year’s traditional Indiana State Fair will not take place due to concerns over the COVD-19 pandemic.

Instead, a modified State Fair 4-H Livestock Show with additional activities that will be held on the State Fairgrounds in August, the Indiana State Fair Commission and the Indiana State Fair Board said Thursday.

The Fair was to take place on August 7-23 in Indianapolis. The Board also announced that the Fair will be back on August 6-22, 2021.

The Indiana State Fair is an annual celebration of all things Indiana, showcasing youth and agriculture along with great food, animals, entertainment, and exhibits.

This is not the first time the Indiana State Fair was modified or did not take place. During the Civil War and WWII, the Fairgrounds were needed to support the war effort.

Click here for more information on the State Fair 4-H Livestock Show, 4-H projects, and an updated FAQ resource.

