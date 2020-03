Indiana State Dept. of Health Announces 2nd COVID-19 Case

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has identified the second presumptive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Indiana.

ISDH says the patient is an adult resident of Hendricks County, who is in isolation with mild symptoms and is not hospitalized at this time. They say the patient traveled to Boston in late February to attend the Biogen conference and developed mild flu-like symptoms on March 2.

More than a dozen COVID-19 cases nationwide have been tied to the Biogen conference, including a Marion County resident who was identified Friday as Indiana’s first COVID-19 case. The Marion County patient also remains in self-isolation with mild symptoms.

ISDH is working closely with the Hendricks and Marion County health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure that any close contacts of both patients are identified and monitored and that all infection control protocols are being followed.

“With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the United States and the fact that we are a mobile society, this new case isn’t surprising, but we know it causes concern in the community,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “I urge Hoosiers to continue to educate themselves about this illness and take common-sense precautions, but also to be aware that the vast majority of COVID-19 cases are mild in individuals without underlying medical conditions.”

Dr. Box asked Hoosiers who attended the Biogen conference to self-quarantine at home, monitor for symptoms and notify their local health department or a healthcare provider if they develop a cough, fever or shortness of breath. This guidance is consistent with information Biogen shared with conference participants.

David Stopperich, M.D., the Hendricks County health officer, said the county has prepared for possibilities like a COVID-19 case and assured residents that all necessary steps are being taken to reduce the spread of the illness.

“Our health department and the entire medical community of Hendricks County have been working in conjunction with schools, emergency management, and other organizations to develop plans to limit the spread of this disease,” Dr. Stopperich said. “I ask anyone who thinks they might have symptoms of COVID-19 to call a healthcare provider so they can be evaluated by phone before going to a medical facility. This will help further limit any spread of this virus.”

All confirmed COVID-19 patients are required to remain in isolation for at least 14 days and until specimens taken on two consecutive days test negative for COVID-19.

Individuals who have recently visited an area under a Level 3 travel warning also are asked to self-isolate for 14 days and notify their local health department or a healthcare provider if they develop symptoms of COVID-19, which include cough, fever, and shortness of breath.

