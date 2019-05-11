Indiana State Changing ACT/SAT Testing Requirements

Students applying to Indiana State University will soon have the choice to submit their SAT or ACT scores.

A new policy in the admissions process was approved Friday by the Board of Trustees. The option to submit test scores will start in the 2021-22 school year.

It applies to freshmen applicants younger than 21 and transfer students with less than 24 transferable credits.

In a few years, some students won’t be required to submit SAT or ACT scores unless applying for certain merit-based scholarships.

