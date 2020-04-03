Indiana SNAP Recipients to Receive Maximum Benefit Amounts

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) announced on Friday that more than 152,000 Indiana households will receive additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits when April distributions begin this Sunday.

The additional funds are intended to help Hoosiers obtain food and support for their families while Indiana responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act gives states the option to provide SNAP households with the maximum SNAP allotment, which is based on household size.

SNAP households that are not currently receiving the maximum allotment will receive additional benefits that bring their allotment amount to the maximum. Households already receiving the maximum benefit will not receive additional benefits.

Maximum Amounts Per Household Size Are as Follows:

Number in SNAP household Maximum benefit 1 $194 2 $355 3 $509 4 $646 5 $768 6 $921 7 $1,018 8 $1,164 Each additional person Add $146

Indiana SNAP recipients receive their benefits via electronic benefit transfer according to a schedule based on the first letter of their last name. Each month, distribution starts on the 5th and concludes on the 23rd.

All new applications authorized in April will also receive the maximum allotment for their household size, according to FSSA.

FSSA is working to inform various partners and stakeholders, including retailers, of the change to help them inform and explain to SNAP recipients the reason for the additional allotment.

