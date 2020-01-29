Indiana Silver Alert: Richard Lewis Howard

Less than a minute

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Richard Lewis Howard, an 85-year-old white male.

He stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing around 210 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Mr. Howard may be driving a green 2003 Dodge Caravan with Indiana license plate STM763.

He is missing from Newburgh, Indiana, and was last seen on January 29, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.

It is believed that he could be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Richard Lewis Howard, contact the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 897-1200 or 911.

