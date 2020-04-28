CoronavirusIndiana
Indiana Seventh Worst State for at-Risk Support During COVID-19 Outbreak
The coronavirus outbreak is taking a toll on Hoosiers, both health-wise and financially.
Indiana ranked 45 out of 50 states when it comes to states providing support for at-risk populations.
The personal finance website, WalletHub, compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 17 key metrics. Their data set ranges from whether the state will offer free vaccinations once a vaccine exists to the share of households in poverty that receive social assistance.
Source: WalletHub
Coronavirus Support in Indiana (1=Most, 25=Avg.):
- 35th – Coronavirus Relief Fund per Capita
- 29th – Share of Households in Poverty Receiving Social Assistance
- 40th – Unemployment Insurance Recipiency Rate
- 39th – Ratio of Average Weekly Wage Covered by Unemployment Benefit
- 51st – Share of Elderly Population Served a Home-Delivered Meal
