Indiana Seventh Worst State for at-Risk Support During COVID-19 Outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak is taking a toll on Hoosiers, both health-wise and financially.

Indiana ranked 45 out of 50 states when it comes to states providing support for at-risk populations.

The personal finance website, WalletHub, compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 17 key metrics. Their data set ranges from whether the state will offer free vaccinations once a vaccine exists to the share of households in poverty that receive social assistance.

Coronavirus Support in Indiana (1=Most , 25=Avg.):

35 th – Coronavirus Relief Fund per Capita

– Coronavirus Relief Fund per Capita 29 th – Share of Households in Poverty Receiving Social Assistance

– Share of Households in Poverty Receiving Social Assistance 40 th – Unemployment Insurance Recipiency Rate

– Unemployment Insurance Recipiency Rate 39 th – Ratio of Average Weekly Wage Covered by Unemployment Benefit

– Ratio of Average Weekly Wage Covered by Unemployment Benefit 51st – Share of Elderly Population Served a Home-Delivered Meal

For the full report, click here.

