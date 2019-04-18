Indiana Sees Major Population Growth in 2018, According to Study

April 18th, 2019 Indiana

According to a new study from IU Kelley School, Indiana saw an increase in population growth in 2018.  Researchers found that Indiana added nearly 31,800 residents in 2018 to reach a total population of 6.69 million.

This 0.5 percent increase represents the state’s largest annual gain since 2009 and outpaced each of its neighboring states. Sixty of Indiana’s 92 counties posted a population gain in 2018, the largest such tally since 2005.

The counties and their population change are as follows:

  • Hamilton County, 2.2%
  • Hendricks County, 2.0%
  • Hancock County, 1.9%
  • Boone County, 1.8%
  • Brown County, 1.6%
  • Johnson County, 1.5%
  • Harrison County, 1.3%
  • Floyd County, 1.1%
  • DeKalb County, 0.9%
  • Whitley County, 0.9%
  • Allen County, 0.8%
  • Warren County, 0.8%
  • Tippecanoe County, 0.7%
  • Wells County, 0.7%
  • Pike County, 0.6%
  • Porter County, 0.6%
  • Elkhart County, 0.6%
  • Adams County, 0.6%
  • Marion County, 0.6%
  • Perry County, 0.6%
  • Clark County, 0.6%
  • Washington County, 0.6%
  • Decatur County, 0.5%
  • Jefferson County, 0.5%
  • Steuben County, 0.5%
  • Putnam County, 0.4%
  • Morgan County, 0.4%
  • Orange County, 0.4%
  • Shelby County, 0.4%
  • Kosciusko County, 0.4%
  • Benton County, 0.4%
  • Fulton County, 0.4%
  • Switzerland County, 0.4%
  • Bartholomew County, 0.4%
  • Carroll County, 0.4%
  • Noble County, 0.3%
  • Martin County, 0.3%
  • St. Joseph County, 0.3%
  • Jackson County, 0.3%
  • LaGrange County, 0.3%
  • Owen County, 0.3%
  • Daviess County, 0.2%
  • Crawford County, 0.2%
  • Dubois County, 0.2%
  • Parke County, 0.1%
  • Madison County, 0.1%
  • Monroe County, 0.1%
  • Clinton County, 0.1%
  • Ripley County, 0.1%
  • Cass County, 0.1%
  • Scott County, 0.1%
  • Warrick County, 0.1%
  • Lawrence County, 0.1%
  • LaPorte County, 0.1%
  • Howard County, 0.1%
  • Clay County, 0.1%
  • Henry County, 0.0%
  • Vanderburgh County, 0.0%
  • Rush County, 0.0%
  • Huntington County, 0.0%
  • Franklin County. 0.0%
  • Ohio County, 0.0%
  • Starke County, 0.0%
  • Sullivan County, 0.0%
  • Vermillion County, -0.1%
  • Tipton County, -0.1%
  • Lake County, -0.1%
  • Jennings County, -0.1%
  • Posey County, -0.1%
  • Dearborn County, -0.1%
  • White County, -0.1%
  • Montgomery County, -0.1%
  • Newton County, -0.2%
  • Jasper County, -0.3%
  • Vigo County, -0.3%
  • Fountain County, -0.4%
  • Wayne County, -0.4%
  • Pulaski County, -0.4%
  • Randolph County, -0.4%
  • Wabash County, -0.4%
  • Spencer County, -0.4%
  • Marshall County, -0.5%
  • Fayette County, -0.5%
  • Gibson County, -0.5%
  • Grant County, -0.5%
  • Delaware County, -0.5%
  • Knox County, -0.5%
  • Greene County, -0.5%
  • Jay County, -0.7%
  • Miami County, -0.7%
  • Blackford County, -0.8%

