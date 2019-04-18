Indiana Sees Major Population Growth in 2018, According to Study

According to a new study from IU Kelley School, Indiana saw an increase in population growth in 2018. Researchers found that Indiana added nearly 31,800 residents in 2018 to reach a total population of 6.69 million.

This 0.5 percent increase represents the state’s largest annual gain since 2009 and outpaced each of its neighboring states. Sixty of Indiana’s 92 counties posted a population gain in 2018, the largest such tally since 2005.

The counties and their population change are as follows:

Hamilton County, 2.2%

Hendricks County, 2.0%

Hancock County, 1.9%

Boone County, 1.8%

Brown County, 1.6%

Johnson County, 1.5%

Harrison County, 1.3%

Floyd County, 1.1%

DeKalb County, 0.9%

Whitley County, 0.9%

Allen County, 0.8%

Warren County, 0.8%

Tippecanoe County, 0.7%

Wells County, 0.7%

Pike County, 0.6%

Porter County, 0.6%

Elkhart County, 0.6%

Adams County, 0.6%

Marion County, 0.6%

Perry County, 0.6%

Clark County, 0.6%

Washington County, 0.6%

Decatur County, 0.5%

Jefferson County, 0.5%

Steuben County, 0.5%

Putnam County, 0.4%

Morgan County, 0.4%

Orange County, 0.4%

Shelby County, 0.4%

Kosciusko County, 0.4%

Benton County, 0.4%

Fulton County, 0.4%

Switzerland County, 0.4%

Bartholomew County, 0.4%

Carroll County, 0.4%

Noble County, 0.3%

Martin County, 0.3%

St. Joseph County, 0.3%

Jackson County, 0.3%

LaGrange County, 0.3%

Owen County, 0.3%

Daviess County, 0.2%

Crawford County, 0.2%

Dubois County, 0.2%

Parke County, 0.1%

Madison County, 0.1%

Monroe County, 0.1%

Clinton County, 0.1%

Ripley County, 0.1%

Cass County, 0.1%

Scott County, 0.1%

Warrick County, 0.1%

Lawrence County, 0.1%

LaPorte County, 0.1%

Howard County, 0.1%

Clay County, 0.1%

Henry County, 0.0%

Vanderburgh County, 0.0%

Rush County, 0.0%

Huntington County, 0.0%

Franklin County. 0.0%

Ohio County, 0.0%

Starke County, 0.0%

Sullivan County, 0.0%

Vermillion County, -0.1%

Tipton County, -0.1%

Lake County, -0.1%

Jennings County, -0.1%

Posey County, -0.1%

Dearborn County, -0.1%

White County, -0.1%

Montgomery County, -0.1%

Newton County, -0.2%

Jasper County, -0.3%

Vigo County, -0.3%

Fountain County, -0.4%

Wayne County, -0.4%

Pulaski County, -0.4%

Randolph County, -0.4%

Wabash County, -0.4%

Spencer County, -0.4%

Marshall County, -0.5%

Fayette County, -0.5%

Gibson County, -0.5%

Grant County, -0.5%

Delaware County, -0.5%

Knox County, -0.5%

Greene County, -0.5%

Jay County, -0.7%

Miami County, -0.7%

Blackford County, -0.8%

Comments

comments