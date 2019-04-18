Indiana Sees Major Population Growth in 2018, According to Study

According to a new study from IU Kelley School, Indiana saw an increase in population growth in 2018. Researchers found that Indiana added nearly 31,800 residents in 2018 to reach a total population of 6.69 million.
This 0.5 percent increase represents the state’s largest annual gain since 2009 and outpaced each of its neighboring states. Sixty of Indiana’s 92 counties posted a population gain in 2018, the largest such tally since 2005.
The counties and their population change are as follows:
- Hamilton County, 2.2%
- Hendricks County, 2.0%
- Hancock County, 1.9%
- Boone County, 1.8%
- Brown County, 1.6%
- Johnson County, 1.5%
- Harrison County, 1.3%
- Floyd County, 1.1%
- DeKalb County, 0.9%
- Whitley County, 0.9%
- Allen County, 0.8%
- Warren County, 0.8%
- Tippecanoe County, 0.7%
- Wells County, 0.7%
- Pike County, 0.6%
- Porter County, 0.6%
- Elkhart County, 0.6%
- Adams County, 0.6%
- Marion County, 0.6%
- Perry County, 0.6%
- Clark County, 0.6%
- Washington County, 0.6%
- Decatur County, 0.5%
- Jefferson County, 0.5%
- Steuben County, 0.5%
- Putnam County, 0.4%
- Morgan County, 0.4%
- Orange County, 0.4%
- Shelby County, 0.4%
- Kosciusko County, 0.4%
- Benton County, 0.4%
- Fulton County, 0.4%
- Switzerland County, 0.4%
- Bartholomew County, 0.4%
- Carroll County, 0.4%
- Noble County, 0.3%
- Martin County, 0.3%
- St. Joseph County, 0.3%
- Jackson County, 0.3%
- LaGrange County, 0.3%
- Owen County, 0.3%
- Daviess County, 0.2%
- Crawford County, 0.2%
- Dubois County, 0.2%
- Parke County, 0.1%
- Madison County, 0.1%
- Monroe County, 0.1%
- Clinton County, 0.1%
- Ripley County, 0.1%
- Cass County, 0.1%
- Scott County, 0.1%
- Warrick County, 0.1%
- Lawrence County, 0.1%
- LaPorte County, 0.1%
- Howard County, 0.1%
- Clay County, 0.1%
- Henry County, 0.0%
- Vanderburgh County, 0.0%
- Rush County, 0.0%
- Huntington County, 0.0%
- Franklin County. 0.0%
- Ohio County, 0.0%
- Starke County, 0.0%
- Sullivan County, 0.0%
- Vermillion County, -0.1%
- Tipton County, -0.1%
- Lake County, -0.1%
- Jennings County, -0.1%
- Posey County, -0.1%
- Dearborn County, -0.1%
- White County, -0.1%
- Montgomery County, -0.1%
- Newton County, -0.2%
- Jasper County, -0.3%
- Vigo County, -0.3%
- Fountain County, -0.4%
- Wayne County, -0.4%
- Pulaski County, -0.4%
- Randolph County, -0.4%
- Wabash County, -0.4%
- Spencer County, -0.4%
- Marshall County, -0.5%
- Fayette County, -0.5%
- Gibson County, -0.5%
- Grant County, -0.5%
- Delaware County, -0.5%
- Knox County, -0.5%
- Greene County, -0.5%
- Jay County, -0.7%
- Miami County, -0.7%
- Blackford County, -0.8%