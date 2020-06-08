CoronavirusIndiana
Indiana COVID-19 Cases Up by 244; Statewide Deaths Up by 14
Indiana’s total number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases rose to 37,623 as the state health department announced 244 new positive cases on Monday, June 8.
In addition to the new cases announced, 14 new COVID-19 deaths were announced on Monday, bringing Indiana’s coronavirus death toll to 2,135.
To date, 309,503 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 304,263 since Sunday’s report.
Local County COVID-19 Cases via ISDH:
- Vanderburgh: 303 Total Positive Cases – 4 Deaths – 7,457 Tested
- Warrick: 167 Total Positive Cases – 29 Deaths – 1651 Tested
- Gibson: 20 Total Positive Cases – 2 Deaths – 836 Tested
- Posey: 16 Total Positive Cases – 0 Deaths – 503 Tested
- Dubois: 230 Total Positive Cases – 4 Deaths – 1,781 Tested
- Knox: 33 Positive Cases – 0 Deaths 0 944 Tested
- Spencer: 22 Total Positive Cases – 1 Death – 450 Tested
- Daviess: 110 Total Positive Cases – 16 Deaths – 981 Tested
- Perry: 44 Total Positive Cases – 1 Death – 672 Total Tested
- Pike: 6 Total Positive Cases – 0 Deaths – 235 Total Tested
As of June 8, statewide Intensive Care Unit and Ventilator capacity remained steady, according to ISDH.
ICU Bed Usage:
- Available ICU Beds: 38.3%
- ICU Beds Used by COVID-19 Patients: 12.9%
- ICU Beds in Use by Non-COVID-19 Patients: 48.8%
Ventilator Usage:
- Available Ventilators: 83.1%
- Ventilators Used by COVID-19 Patients: 4.4%
- Ventilators in Use by Non-COVID-19 Patients: 12.5%
A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found by clicking here and will be updated daily.
