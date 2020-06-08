Indiana COVID-19 Cases Up by 244; Statewide Deaths Up by 14

Indiana’s total number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases rose to 37,623 as the state health department announced 244 new positive cases on Monday, June 8.

In addition to the new cases announced, 14 new COVID-19 deaths were announced on Monday, bringing Indiana’s coronavirus death toll to 2,135.

To date, 309,503 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 304,263 since Sunday’s report.

Local County COVID-19 Cases via ISDH:

Vanderburgh: 303 Total Positive Cases – 4 Deaths – 7,457 Tested

Warrick: 167 Total Positive Cases – 29 Deaths – 1651 Tested

Gibson: 20 Total Positive Cases – 2 Deaths – 836 Tested

Posey: 16 Total Positive Cases – 0 Deaths – 503 Tested

Dubois: 230 Total Positive Cases – 4 Deaths – 1,781 Tested

Knox: 33 Positive Cases – 0 Deaths 0 944 Tested

Spencer: 22 Total Positive Cases – 1 Death – 450 Tested

Daviess: 110 Total Positive Cases – 16 Deaths – 981 Tested

Perry: 44 Total Positive Cases – 1 Death – 672 Total Tested

Pike: 6 Total Positive Cases – 0 Deaths – 235 Total Tested

As of June 8, statewide Intensive Care Unit and Ventilator capacity remained steady, according to ISDH.

ICU Bed Usage:

Available ICU Beds : 38.3% ICU Beds Used by COVID-19 Patients: 12.9% ICU Beds in Use by Non-COVID-19 Patients: 48.8%

: 38.3%

Ventilator Usage:

Available Ventilators : 83.1% Ventilators Used by COVID-19 Patients: 4.4% Ventilators in Use by Non-COVID-19 Patients: 12.5%

: 83.1%

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found by clicking here and will be updated daily.

Related Articles

Comments

comments