CoronavirusIndiana

Indiana COVID-19 Cases Up by 244; Statewide Deaths Up by 14

Adam Kight 10 mins ago
1 minute read

Indiana’s total number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases rose to 37,623 as the state health department announced 244 new positive cases on Monday, June 8.

In addition to the new cases announced, 14 new COVID-19 deaths were announced on Monday, bringing Indiana’s coronavirus death toll to 2,135.

To date, 309,503 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 304,263 since Sunday’s report.

Local County COVID-19 Cases via ISDH:

  • Vanderburgh: 303 Total Positive Cases – 4 Deaths – 7,457 Tested
  • Warrick: 167 Total Positive Cases – 29 Deaths – 1651 Tested
  • Gibson: 20 Total Positive Cases – 2 Deaths – 836 Tested
  • Posey: 16 Total Positive Cases – 0 Deaths – 503 Tested
  • Dubois: 230 Total Positive Cases – 4 Deaths – 1,781 Tested
  • Knox: 33 Positive Cases – 0 Deaths 0 944 Tested
  • Spencer: 22 Total Positive Cases – 1 Death – 450 Tested
  • Daviess: 110 Total Positive Cases – 16 Deaths – 981 Tested
  • Perry: 44 Total Positive Cases – 1 Death – 672 Total Tested
  • Pike: 6 Total Positive Cases – 0 Deaths – 235 Total Tested

As of June 8, statewide Intensive Care Unit and Ventilator capacity remained steady, according to ISDH.

ICU Bed Usage:

  • Available ICU Beds: 38.3%
    • ICU Beds Used by COVID-19 Patients: 12.9%
    • ICU Beds in Use by Non-COVID-19 Patients: 48.8%

Ventilator Usage:

  • Available Ventilators: 83.1%
    • Ventilators Used by COVID-19 Patients: 4.4%
    • Ventilators in Use by Non-COVID-19 Patients: 12.5%

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found by clicking here and will be updated daily.

Related Articles

Stay up to date on the latest coronavirus information and more by downloading the 44News Mobile App

Comments

comments

Back to top button
Close