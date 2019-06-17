Indiana Sees Decrease in Opioid Prescriptions

Opioid prescriptions in the Hoosier State are down 35 percent over the past five years. That’s according to a national report from the American Medical Association Opioid Task Force.

Nationally, prescriptions for Opioid is down 33 percent. In 2018, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill filed a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma for its role in fueling the epidemic.

Purdue Pharma is responsible for producing the highly addictive drug Oxycontin.

Comments

comments