Indiana Sees More Coronavirus Cases, Deaths; Hospital Capacity Remains Steady

On Tuesday, May 12, Indiana’s state health department reported 566 new positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the Hoosier State.

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) on Tuesday also reported an additional 33 COVID-19 deaths statewide since yesterday’s report.

With ISDH’s Tuesday update, there are now 25,127 total positive cases of coronavirus in Indiana, with 1,444 total deaths.

To date, 150,510 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 146,688 on Monday.

Local Coronavirus Summary

ISDH reports as of Tuesday, May 12, there are now:

195 total positive tests in Vanderburgh County – 2 total deaths – 4,622 total tested

128 total positive tests in Warrick County – 20 total deaths – 960 total tested

55 total positive tests in Daviess County – 15 total deaths – 477 total tested

21 total positive tests in Knox County – 415 total tested

59 total positive tests in Dubois County – 1 total death – 383 total tested

16 total positive tests in Posey County – 230 total tested

19 total positive tests in Perry County – 233 total tested

8 total positive tests in Gibson County – 244 total tested

7 total positive tests in Spencer County – 1 total death – 184 total tested

3 total positive test in Pike County – 82 total tested

According to ISDH, Marion County was the Indiana County with the highest number of new positive cases, at 136.

Other counties with 10 or more new cases were:

Allen (35)

Bartholomew (12)

Cass (20)

Dubois (13)

Elkhart (32)

Hamilton (23)

Hendricks (12)

Johnson (17)

Lake (50)

Porter (25)

St. Joseph (17)

Tippecanoe (10)

White (14)

While the number of cases and deaths has increased, intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady.

As of Tuesday, May 12, 44.6% of ICU beds and 81.1% of ventilators were available at hospitals throughout the state.



(Photo: https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/)

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site.

On Wednesday, nearly two dozen additional testing sites will open around the state as part of Indiana’s large-scale testing effort for COVID-19. Additional sites will be added once locations are finalized.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

