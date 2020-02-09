Indiana Schools Could Win a State-of-the-Art Gym

The typical school gym could be a thing of the past for some lucky schools across Indiana

Elementary and middle schools have a shot at a total makeover to their PE programs in a new contest.

The National Foundation for Governor’s Fitness Councils is looking to gift a $100,000 state-of-the-art fitness center to three schools for its 2020 Don’t Quit! Campaign.

Meant to help target childhood obesity, the centers are financed through public and private partnerships.

The campaign has plans to make its way into all 50 states over the coming years.

If you’re interested in nominating your Hoosier elementary or middle school for entry, you have until March 20.

The form to nominate can be found here.

