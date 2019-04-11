Indiana Schools to Get Spending Boost in Latest Budget Plan

Indiana lawmakers are proposing a new budget plan that would give schools more money. According to Republican Senate Appropriations Committee chairman Ryan Mishler, the proposal would boost base school funding by 2.7 percent in the first year and 2.2 percent in the second year of the new two-year state budget.

Under a proposal approved in February, school funding would increase by just over 2 percent each for the next two years.

However, teachers say the budget plan falls short of what is needed for a proper pay raise for teachers. Education advocacy groups estimate a 9 percent funding increase is needed to boost average teacher pay to the midpoint of Indiana’s neighboring states.

