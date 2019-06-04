Indiana School District Implements E-Learning Program

Students in South Bend are saying goodbye to the times of, “No School meaning No Class.”

The school board voted to implement a system for school days after following a statewide trend. The last day of classes for South Bend schools was originally Wednesday, but because of the numerous snow days, the last day won’t be until one week from Wednesday.

To prevent this from happening again, school board members unanimously voted in favor of E-Learning. It’s learning done through electronic media, most often over the internet.

It provides a learning experience outside of the classroom when school is cancelled because of the weather.

“With that polar vortex coming through, it’s definitely on the forefront of a lot of students’ minds, a lot of parents and teacher’s minds,” said Matt Modlin, director of digital immigration.

“Trying to stay in alignment when we have our state assessments and we need to have those days of instructions before those state assessments rather than after so we can be prepared for them.”

E-Learning will start this upcoming year. Right now there is a survey for parents to find out who doesn’t have WIFI or available computers.

School leaders say they will make sure everyone has access to the new systems.

