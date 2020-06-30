Indiana Reports 16 New Coronavirus Deaths; 385 New Positive Cases

Indiana’s latest COVID-19 information has been made available by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).

On Tuesday, June 30, ISDH reported 16 new COVID-19 deaths across the Hoosier State. The number of coronavirus deaths in the state is now at 2,448 in total.

385 new positive cases of coronavirus were also confirmed by ISDH on Tuesday, which brought the statewide positive case count to a total of 45,594.

To date, 484,196 total tests have been reported to ISDH, which increased from 476,519 since Monday’s report.

As of Tuesday, June 30, ISDH reported statewide ICU bed and ventilator capacity as steady:

Any Hoosier seeking COVID-19 testing is encouraged to obtain it through a state-sponsored testing site.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

