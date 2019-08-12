Indiana Receives $2.8 Million to Upgrade 911 Call Centers

Indiana’s 911 call centers are getting a major upgrade. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Transporation says Indiana is the recipient of a $2.8 million grant.

The funds will upgrade Indiana’s 911 call centers to Next Generation 911 capabilities.

According to the press release, NG911 will create a faster, more resilient emergency system, and will boost public safety through enhanced and new capabilities such as text message, image, and video processing, advanced mapping and other improvements.

Indiana is one of 34 states to receive a portion of a $109 million grant.

