Indiana Receives More Than $136 Million in Tobacco Settlement Funds

Attorney General Curtis Hill announced Wednesday that the state has received its 2019 share of proceeds from the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement. This year, Indiana will deposit more than $136 million from the settlement agreement.

Over 20 years ago, the attorney generals of 46 states and six U.S. territories entered into a multi-billion dollar agreement to resolve lawsuits against the four largest tobacco manufacturers for the cost they had sustained for treating the negative effects of smoking.

“The Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement remains the largest civil settlement in U.S. history,” Attorney General Hill said. “The result is that our residents are better protected from the disease and death caused by smoking. With Indiana remaining above the national average in percentage of smokers, we must keep working to become a healthier state.”

Since then, Indiana has received nearly $2.7 billion and will continue to receive payments in perpetuity.

For more information on quitting smoking, call Indiana’s Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QuitNow.

