Indiana Receives $1.1 Million for Bloomington Transit Project

The Federal Transit Administration will award $1.1 million to Indiana for its Blooming Transit project, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced Friday.

The funding supports efforts to replace, rehabilitate, and purchase buses and related equipment, as well as projects to purchase, rehabilitate, and construct bus-related facilities.

The Bloomington Transit project will use the funds to replace and upgrade the fare collection system on its fixed-route service buses. The new fare collection system will allow Bloomington Transit to expand fare payment options for riders, reduce farebox maintenance costs and obtain more accurate fare counts.

For a list of selected projects, click here.

