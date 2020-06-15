Indiana Ranks No. 8 in Dependency on Federal Funds

Indiana is America’s eighth most federally dependent state, according to a study by the personal finance website Wallethub.

Indiana landed on the list with a total score of 64.37. The Hoosier state placed eighth in ‘State Residents’ Dependency’ rate and 11th in ‘State Government’s Dependency’ Rate.

Here are the top 10 states that area most federally dependent according to the study:

New Mexico Kentucky Mississippi West Virginia Montana Alaska South Carolina Indiana Arizona Wyoming

