Indiana Ranks No. 8 in Dependency on Federal Funds
Indiana is America’s eighth most federally dependent state, according to a study by the personal finance website Wallethub.
Indiana landed on the list with a total score of 64.37. The Hoosier state placed eighth in ‘State Residents’ Dependency’ rate and 11th in ‘State Government’s Dependency’ Rate.
Source: WalletHub
Here are the top 10 states that area most federally dependent according to the study:
- New Mexico
- Kentucky
- Mississippi
- West Virginia
- Montana
- Alaska
- South Carolina
- Indiana
- Arizona
- Wyoming
