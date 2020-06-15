Indiana

Indiana Ranks No. 8 in Dependency on Federal Funds

Tyrone Morris 1 min ago
Less than a minute

Indiana is America’s eighth most federally dependent state, according to a study by the personal finance website Wallethub.

Indiana landed on the list with a total score of 64.37. The Hoosier state placed eighth in ‘State Residents’ Dependency’ rate and 11th in ‘State Government’s Dependency’ Rate.

Source: WalletHub
Here are the top 10 states that area most federally dependent according to the study:
  1. New Mexico
  2. Kentucky
  3. Mississippi
  4. West Virginia
  5.  Montana
  6.  Alaska
  7. South Carolina
  8.  Indiana
  9.  Arizona
  10. Wyoming

Click here for the full report.

 

