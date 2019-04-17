Indiana Ranks on Best and Worst States for Children’s Health Care

With Every Kid Healthy Week kicking off on April 22nd and children’s health care costs getting increasingly more expensive, the personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2019’s Best and the Worst States for Children’s Health Care.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 33 key metrics. According to the report, the data set ranges from share of children aged 0 to 17 in excellent or very good health to pediatricians and family doctors per capita.

Children’s Health Care in Indiana (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

27th – % of Children in Excellent/Very Good Health

40th – % of Uninsured Children

44th – Infant-Death Rate

48th – % of Children with Unaffordable Medical Bills

44th – Pediatricians & Family Doctors per Capita

36th – % of Obese Children

27th – % of Children with Excellent/Very Good Teeth

23rd – % of Children with Medical & Dental Preventive-Care Visits in Past Year

Click here for the full report.

Comments

comments