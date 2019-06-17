Indiana

Indiana Ranks 45th in Best, Worst Summer Destinations in the U.S.

A recent study shows Indiana is 45th in the best and worst destinations to travel for the summer. The personal-finance website WalletHub released a report on ‘2019’s Best and Worst States for Summer Road Trips’.

The study compares 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: cost, safety, and activities.
The data gathered showed:

  • 32nd – Number of Attractions
  • 24th – Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room
  • 35th – Avg. Gas Prices
  • 25th – Nightlife Options per Capita
  • 41st – Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita
  • 27th – Car Thefts per Capita
  • 31st – Access to Scenic Byways
  • 37th – Lowest Price of Camping
  • 23rd – Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles Traveled

Source: WalletHub

To view the full report, click here.

