Indiana Ranks 45th in Best, Worst Summer Destinations in the U.S.

A recent study shows Indiana is 45th in the best and worst destinations to travel for the summer. The personal-finance website WalletHub released a report on ‘2019’s Best and Worst States for Summer Road Trips’.

The study compares 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: cost, safety, and activities.

The data gathered showed:

32nd – Number of Attractions

24th – Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room

35th – Avg. Gas Prices

25th – Nightlife Options per Capita

41st – Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita

27th – Car Thefts per Capita

31st – Access to Scenic Byways

37th – Lowest Price of Camping

23rd – Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles Traveled

To view the full report, click here.

