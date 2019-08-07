Indiana Ranked Amongst States With Most Underprivileged Children

Indiana is 2019’s state with the ninth most underprivileged children, according to a recent study. The personal finance website WalletHub released its report — 2019’s State with the Most Underprivileged Children.

The study compares the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 26 key measures of neediness. The data set ranges from share of children in households with below-poverty income to child food-insecurity rate to share of maltreated children.

The welfare of Children in Indiana (1=Most; 25=Avg.):

21st – % of Children in Households with Below-Poverty Income

2nd – % of Maltreated Children

27th – Child Food-Insecurity Rate

12th – % of Uninsured Children

8th – Infant Mortality Rate

4th – % of Children in Foster Care

24th – % of Children in Single-Parent Families

Click here for the full report.

