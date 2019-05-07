Low Voter Turnout for Evansville Primary Election

Primary Elections were held in Indiana Tuesday. Evansville voters gathered to polling locations to cast their ballots on four contestant races. However, it was reported that only 4,993 voters turned in their ballots, the lowest voter turnout in recent years.

Election results are in nonetheless. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, seeking a third term, secured his spot on the general election ballot with a victory over first-time candidate Connie Whitman.

Winnecke maintained 88 percent of votes while Whitman received 13 percent.

For election results, click here.

