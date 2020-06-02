Indiana Primary Election Begins: What You Need to Know

Hoosiers will finally be able to cast their primary votes for the 2020 Indiana Primary Election on Tuesday, June 2.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says 2020 is the first year Indiana has ever moved an election date. The Indiana Primary Election’s move from May 5 to June 2 was announced in March by Gov. Holcomb, as another addition to a long list of precautionary measures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rescheduling of the event wasn’t the only change brought on by the coronavirus.

Everyone had the option to vote by mail during the primary, and now, in-person voting looks a little different too.

Poll workers will now wear masks and social distancing practices will be in place at polling sites across the Hoosier State.

Officials say voters in some areas should be prepared for a longer wait, in part because the number of poll workers is lower this year than normal.

Warrick County Circuit Court Clerk Patty Perry said she expects it to be a long night, due to the number of absentee ballots that need to be processed.

Statewide, nearly 550,000 people have requested to vote by mail in the primary. So far, about 472,000 have returned those ballots. If you haven’t returned yours, you can exchange it to vote in person on election day instead. You can also turn your mail-in ballot into your county clerk’s office before noon.

Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

To find out who’s on your ballot, where to cast your vote, election results, and more, click here.

Related:

Comments

comments