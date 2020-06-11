Indiana Playgrounds Reopen; State Health Commissioner Advises Precautions

Playgrounds around the Tri-State have been void of the sounds of laughter and playing since mid-March when they were closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Evansville, the yellow caution tape could come down as soon as Friday.

However, with the resumption of playground activities, state officials are warning parents to pack a few extra items in their to-go bags.

“As you take your child back to the playground, that you do have some continued precautions,” said Indiana State Health Commissioner Doctor Kristina Box. “Carry that hand sanitizer along with you. Encourage your children to wear masks if they can.”

“Encourage them to social distance, but I know they’re probably not going to do that very well,” Dr. Box went on to say. “Avoid feeding them when they’re on the playground. Make sure that if you do, you alcohol their hands.”

The health commissioner also recommends not only that kids wash their hands, but that they also change clothes upon getting home.

The Evansville Parks and Recreation Department will start the reopening of playgrounds with the largest ones, such as Mickey’s Kingdom and Wesselman Park.

