Indiana Patient Tests Negative for Coronavirus

An Indiana resident that was possibly infected with the Wuhan coronavirus has been given the all-clear by health officials in Porter County, Fox59 reported.

According to Porter County Health Officer Dr. Maria Stamp, lab testing performed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the individual tested negative for the presence of the virus.

Dr. Stamp said that the patient’s condition improved, which lead to the patient’s discharge on Friday.

At this time, health officials have said that there is no further risk to the public.

The patient was isolated at a Porter County hospital out of an abundance of caution on Monday, Jan. 27.

A statement from the Dr. Stamp read:

On January 27, 2020, the initial screening of an individual seeking medical attention revealed a travel history and physical symptoms that met established CDC criteria for novel coronavirus investigation. The successful handling of this situation is attributable to the collaboration with local, state and federal agencies charged with preserving and protecting public health and safety. If and when a similar event develops, the same collaboration will be employed.

