Indiana Pastor Found Not Guilty for Child Molestation

A pastor in Rushville who is accused of child molestation was found not guilty during his jury trial Friday.

Garry Evans, 74, was arrested back in October 2017 on accusations that he lured a three-year-old girl to his office and molested her.

He faced 14 felony counts linked to six women or girls for child molestation, child solicitation, and sexual battery.

Evans was a pastor at Rushville Baptist Temple where he worked for three decades.

