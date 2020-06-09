CoronavirusIndiana
Indiana Passes 38,000 Total COVID-19 Cases; 23 New Deaths Reported
Indiana’s number of total identified coronavirus cases increased by 430 on Tuesday, June 9, with the state health department’s daily update, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 38,033.
An additional 23 deaths were announced on Tuesday as well, bringing the Hoosier State’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,158.
To date, 315,390 tests have been reported to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), up from 309,503 since Monday’s report.
Local County COVID-19 Cases via ISDH:
- Vanderburgh: 304 Total Positive Cases – 4 Deaths – 7,587 Tested
- Warrick: 168 Total Positive Cases – 29 Deaths – 1705 Tested
- Gibson: 21 Total Positive Cases – 2 Deaths – 867 Tested
- Posey: 17 Total Positive Cases – 0 Deaths – 520 Tested
- Dubois: 231 Total Positive Cases – 4 Deaths – 1,800 Tested
- Knox: 33 Positive Cases – 0 Deaths – 978 Tested
- Spencer: 22 Total Positive Cases – 1 Death – 450 Tested
- Daviess: 111 Total Positive Cases – 16 Deaths – 998 Tested
- Perry: 47 Total Positive Cases – 1 Death – 695 Total Tested
- Pike: 6 Total Positive Cases – 0 Deaths – 239 Total Tested
As of June 9, the statewide Intensive Care Unit and ventilator capacity remained steady, according to ISDH.
ICU Bed Usage:
- Available ICU Beds: 38.8%
- ICU Beds Used by COVID-19 Patients: 12.1%
- ICU Beds in Use by Non-COVID-19 Patients: 49.1%
Ventilator Usage:
- Available Ventilators: 82.1%
- Ventilators Used by COVID-19 Patients: 3.8%
- Ventilators in Use by Non-COVID-19 Patients: 14.1%
A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found by clicking here and will be updated daily.
