Indiana Passes 38,000 Total COVID-19 Cases; 23 New Deaths Reported

Indiana’s number of total identified coronavirus cases increased by 430 on Tuesday, June 9, with the state health department’s daily update, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 38,033.

An additional 23 deaths were announced on Tuesday as well, bringing the Hoosier State’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,158.

To date, 315,390 tests have been reported to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), up from 309,503 since Monday’s report.

Local County COVID-19 Cases via ISDH:

Vanderburgh: 304 Total Positive Cases – 4 Deaths – 7,587 Tested

Warrick: 168 Total Positive Cases – 29 Deaths – 1705 Tested

Gibson: 21 Total Positive Cases – 2 Deaths – 867 Tested

Posey: 17 Total Positive Cases – 0 Deaths – 520 Tested

Dubois: 231 Total Positive Cases – 4 Deaths – 1,800 Tested

Knox: 33 Positive Cases – 0 Deaths – 978 Tested

Spencer: 22 Total Positive Cases – 1 Death – 450 Tested

Daviess: 111 Total Positive Cases – 16 Deaths – 998 Tested

Perry: 47 Total Positive Cases – 1 Death – 695 Total Tested

Pike: 6 Total Positive Cases – 0 Deaths – 239 Total Tested

As of June 9, the statewide Intensive Care Unit and ventilator capacity remained steady, according to ISDH.

ICU Bed Usage:

Available ICU Beds : 38.8% ICU Beds Used by COVID-19 Patients: 12.1% ICU Beds in Use by Non-COVID-19 Patients: 49.1%

: 38.8%

Ventilator Usage:

Available Ventilators : 82.1% Ventilators Used by COVID-19 Patients: 3.8% Ventilators in Use by Non-COVID-19 Patients: 14.1%

: 82.1%

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found by clicking here and will be updated daily.

