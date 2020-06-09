CoronavirusIndiana

Indiana Passes 38,000 Total COVID-19 Cases; 23 New Deaths Reported

Adam Kight 1 min ago
Indiana’s number of total identified coronavirus cases increased by 430 on Tuesday, June 9, with the state health department’s daily update, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 38,033.

An additional 23 deaths were announced on Tuesday as well, bringing the Hoosier State’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,158.

To date, 315,390 tests have been reported to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), up from 309,503 since Monday’s report.

Local County COVID-19 Cases via ISDH:

  • Vanderburgh: 304 Total Positive Cases – 4 Deaths – 7,587 Tested
  • Warrick: 168 Total Positive Cases – 29 Deaths – 1705 Tested
  • Gibson: 21 Total Positive Cases – 2 Deaths – 867 Tested
  • Posey: 17 Total Positive Cases – 0 Deaths – 520 Tested
  • Dubois: 231 Total Positive Cases – 4 Deaths – 1,800 Tested
  • Knox: 33 Positive Cases – 0 Deaths – 978 Tested
  • Spencer: 22 Total Positive Cases – 1 Death – 450 Tested
  • Daviess: 111 Total Positive Cases – 16 Deaths – 998 Tested
  • Perry: 47 Total Positive Cases – 1 Death – 695 Total Tested
  • Pike: 6 Total Positive Cases – 0 Deaths – 239 Total Tested

As of June 9, the statewide Intensive Care Unit and ventilator capacity remained steady, according to ISDH.

ICU Bed Usage:

  • Available ICU Beds: 38.8%
    • ICU Beds Used by COVID-19 Patients: 12.1%
    • ICU Beds in Use by Non-COVID-19 Patients: 49.1%

Ventilator Usage:

  • Available Ventilators: 82.1%
    • Ventilators Used by COVID-19 Patients: 3.8%
    • Ventilators in Use by Non-COVID-19 Patients: 14.1%

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found by clicking here and will be updated daily.

