Indiana Pacers Reach Deal to Help Stay in Indiana

The NBA just has one more hurdle remaining

The Marion County Capital Improvement Board voted unanimously for a deal Friday morning that helps keep the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis for 25 more years.

The $360-million deal includes capital improvements as well as real estate purchases needed to construct an outdoor public plaza. The new agreement will also help fund operating expenses, technology improvements, and capital projects.

“The Pacers have a long history in downtown Indianapolis, from the move to Market Square Arena in 1974 to the opening of Bankers Life Fieldhouse 25 years later. Today we are pleased to announce the Pacers will stay in Indiana where they belong for at least another 25 years,” said Melina Kennedy, President of the Capital Improvement Board of Managers.

While the deal is in place, there remains one final hurdle: The Indiana General Assembly. The terms of the deal are contingent on the legislative body finding money to pay for the majority of the deal.

Comments

comments