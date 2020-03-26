Indiana Officials Work Together to Combat Coronavirus

The Indiana State Police (ISP), the Indiana State Department of Health, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), and the Indiana National Guard are all working together to deliver much-needed medical supplies to medical facilities across the state.

According to ISP Sergeant John Perrine, the supplies being loaded up should reach their destinations by the end of Thursday, March 26.

A coordinated effort is under way with fantastic teamwork by @StateHealthIN , @INDOT, @INGuardsman and @IndStatePolice to deliver needed supplies to medical facilities across the state. For this shipment, supplies should reach their destination by the end of today pic.twitter.com/JI7ne4sIlg — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) March 26, 2020

According to INDOT, the delivery vehicles will depart to hospitals and county health departments, while being escorted by ISP along the way.

Today, INDOT is helping @INGuardsman to deliver supplies to hospitals and county health departments. @IndStatePolice will be escorting these vehicles to their destinations. pic.twitter.com/WDc20oPAOm — INDOT East Central (@INDOTEast) March 26, 2020

INDOT says the last truck was loaded, and the delivery vehicles are now headed out to their destinations.

Last truck is being loaded and they are heading out! Now we are confirming delivery this afternoon. @IndStatePolice @INGuardsman @StateHealthIN pic.twitter.com/KgGcQJ7sQ6 — INDOT East Central (@INDOTEast) March 26, 2020

