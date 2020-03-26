CoronavirusIndiana

Indiana Officials Work Together to Combat Coronavirus

The Indiana State Police (ISP), the Indiana State Department of Health, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), and the Indiana National Guard are all working together to deliver much-needed medical supplies to medical facilities across the state.

According to ISP Sergeant John Perrine, the supplies being loaded up should reach their destinations by the end of Thursday, March 26.

According to INDOT, the delivery vehicles will depart to hospitals and county health departments, while being escorted by ISP along the way.

INDOT says the last truck was loaded, and the delivery vehicles are now headed out to their destinations.

