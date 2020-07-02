Indiana Officials Encourage Hoosiers to Wear Masks in New Initiative

A new initiative encouraging Hoosiers to wear masks was announced on Wednesday by Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner Kristina Box, M.D., FACOG.

It’s called the “#MaskUpHoosiers” initiative, and it shows state leaders and Hoosiers from all walks of life sharing their heartfelt reasons for wearing a mask in public.

“The steps that Hoosiers take every time they are around others, be it friends, co-workers, family or strangers, have a direct impact on the spread of COVID-19 and our state’s continued phased re-opening,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I thank you for wearing a mask when you are in public and encourage you to reflect on the lives you may be saving.”

Hoosiers that are interested in participating in the public awareness campaign can download a poster from the website www.coronavirus.in.gov/maskuphoosiers, write in their motivation for wearing a mask, and then post a photo or video to social media with the hashtag #MaskUpHoosiers. Neighborhoods, workplaces, and organizations have also been encouraged to get involved.

“Wearing a mask sends a statement that we care about others, and it is one of the best things we can do to protect ourselves and the people around us from COVID-19,” Box said. “Each of us has someone in our lives we want to protect, and I encourage all Hoosiers to think of those individuals when deciding to put on a mask any time you’re in public.”

Watch the video below to see why Governor Holcomb, ISDH Commissioner Box, and other Hoosier officials advocate for wearing masks:

Video Courtesy: Indiana State Department of Health

