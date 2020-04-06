Indiana Nears 5,000 Cases of Coronavirus With 139 Total Deaths: April 6 Update

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has released new information regarding the coronavirus pandemic in the Hoosier State.

According to ISDH, 139 Hoosiers who had the coronavirus have now passed away. Deaths are reported based on when data is received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

ISDH’s April 6 report states that there are now 4,944 total confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of Indiana.

Overall, 26,191 tests have been reported to ISDH – up from 22,652 reported tests performed as of Sunday.

Marion County had the highest number of new coronavirus cases, at 204. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (12), Decatur (10), Hamilton (35), Hancock (12), Hendricks (20), Johnson (28), Lake (34), Madison (14), Morgan (10), Porter (20), Ripley (10) and St. Joseph (10).

Locally, as of Monday, April 6, there are now:

40 total cases of coronavirus in Vanderburgh County, out of 117 tested.

19 total cases in Warrick County, out of 41 total tested.

9 total cases in Knox County, out of 72 tested. (ISDH reports 8, local health department confirmed one additional new case.)

7 total cases in Dubois County, out of 39 tested.

5 total cases in Posey County, out of 11 total tested.

4 total cases in Gibson County, out of 18 total tested.

1 total case in Spencer County, out of 15 tested.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

Previous Update (April 5): 5 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases; 11 Additional Indiana Deaths

Comments

comments