Indiana Native Among Crew of Newly Discover WW2 Wreckage

A U.S. submarine missing for nearly 75 years was found off the coast of Okinawa, Japan.

Among the 81 crew members listed on board is an Indiana Sailor.

Mount Vernon native, Petty Officer Third Class Clifton Eugene Fieber was serving on the USS Grayback (SS-208) when it went down on February 26, 1944.

The submarine was sunk by a Japanese plane on its way back to Pearl Harbor after completing 10 successful missions.

At first, it was unclear what happened to the ship. It was listed as missing in action until captured Japanese records showed the USS Grayback had been attacked while surfacing. But a mistranslation of those documents left the U.S. Navy without a clear location of where the ship went down.

Recently, the Lost 52 Project was able to decipher the records more clearly and locate the USS Grayback. Its final resting place is 1427 feet down on the Pacific Ocean floor just 50 nautical miles south of Okinawa, Japan.

