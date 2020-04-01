Indiana National Guardsmen Return Home After 14-Day Quarantine

On Tuesday, Indiana National Guardsmen with the 38th Infantry Division arrived back home to Indianapolis after a nine-month deployment to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

In May 2019, the 38th Infantry Division left for those nine months, to provide support in the Middle East and to strengthen defense relationships while building partner capacity.

Before coming back home, all soldiers spent two weeks in quarantine at the Fort Hood military post in Texas to make sure the soldiers were healthy and safe before making their return to their families. The remaining 38th Infantry Division soldiers are returning home throughout the month.

“When you think about the whole process of leaving the Middle East and coming home, it took teams of people working around the clock to get us here safely,” said Staff Sgt. Jessica Teegarden, a member of 38th Infantry Division’s command support staff. “Their sacrifices made all the difference and I’m more thankful for that then any type of formal ceremony.” Teegarden also expressed her thankfulness for Fort Hood’s staff ensuring their safe return.

These Indiana National Guardsmen didn’t receive a traditional homecoming ceremony – instead, their loved ones waited in their vehicles for the arrival of the soldiers in order to ensure that everyone maintained the social distancing guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

“This is definitely a different type of homecoming experience,” said Sgt. First Class Marquitta Newett, budget analyst for the 38th Infantry Division. “However, I do have a multigenerational home to include seniors, so I’m very grateful for the steps that were taken so I don’t put them at risk.”

