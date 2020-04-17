Indiana National Guard Supports Warehouse Operations at Plainfield Correctional Facility

Indiana National Guard troops from the 519th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion of Terre Haute, along with 38th Special Troops Battalion of Kokomo, assisted the Indiana Department of Correction with warehouse operations at the Plainfield Correctional Facility on Tuesday.

The Guard fulfilled 1,170 commissary orders on day one of the mission after limitations to the correctional industries were caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our main focus is the safety and security of the facility, our offenders and the outside population,” said Lloyd Arnold, chief operating officer of the Indiana Correctional Industries. “What a relief it was when the Guard said they could help.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the facility decided it was in its best interest that offender staffing in the warehouse be temporarily discontinued – seeking out the Indiana National Guard to help fill that void.

The facility’s warehouse is responsible for supplying commissary items for more than 27,000 Indiana offenders at 21 facilities throughout the state.

“In times like this it’s best when we all come together to work towards the common goal to overcome this,” said Capt. Adam Foss, commander of the 138th Composite Supply Company, Brazil, and officer in charge at the facility. “Every mission for us is different and nothing is exactly the same, but we are very adept at taking on these odd situations.”

Dealing with a considerable backlog of commissary orders, Foss knew there was a significant challenge ahead to get the facility back on track, in addition to the added requirements that his team maintain proper social distancing and wear personal protective equipment at all times. However, Foss was confident his group was capable and willing to hurdle this obstacle.

Comments

comments