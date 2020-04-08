Indiana National Guard Provides Critical Support to Food Bank of Northwest Indiana

Indiana National Guard service members from the 381st Military Police Company are providing critical assistance to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

The assistance provided by these National Guardsmen supports local Hoosier communities with increased emergency assistance operations in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.

“The assistance of the Indiana National Guard is so critical for us because they are adept and willing to move on the fly,” said Victor Garcia, executive director of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. “It is immensely helpful as the leader of an organization where we have to deploy resources and shift gears at a moment’s notice, and the Guard is used to that.”

In order to limit civilian volunteer support to protect the safety and health while still maintaining an adequate workforce during this critical time of need, Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb activated Indiana citizen-soldiers to assist the food bank in its primary mission, “to feed people today, and end hunger tomorrow by inspiring and collaborating with our community.”

“To mobilize the Indiana National Guard as quickly as they have has been tremendous,” said Garcia. “Our initial request for support was about a week ago, and it happened quickly.”

Guardsmen and women worked with Garcia from the moment they arrived, to identify needs after the facility shifted strictly to a drive-thru service model. That model confirmed compliance with the orders set forth by Governor Holcomb to guarantee social distancing requirements while still maintaining services to Northwest Indiana communities.

“This group has been great to work with and has interacted well with my group here,” said Garcia, referring to the military police company members. “You point them in a direction, and they just get it done. They’ve accomplished so much work in a week when we thought it was going to take two weeks to complete.”

