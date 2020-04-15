Indiana Named 4th Worst State for Children’s Health Care

Indiana was ranked as the fourth worst state for children’s health care in 2020, according to a recent study.

The personal finance website Wallethub released its report on 2020’s Best & Worst States for Children’s Health Care. In order to determine which states offer the most cost-effective and highest-quality health care for children, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 33 key metrics.

The data set ranges from share of children aged 0 to 17 in excellent or very good health to pediatricians and family doctors per capita.

The best children’s health care can be found in Massachusetts, Vermont, District of Columbia, Rhode Island, and New Jersey. The worst were Alaska, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Children’s Health Care in Indiana (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

37th – % of Children in Excellent/Very Good Health

40th – % of Uninsured Children

39th – Infant-Death Rate

38th – % of Children with Unaffordable Medical Bills

39th – Pediatricians & Family Doctors per Capita

32nd – % of Overweight Children

39th – % of Obese Children

26th – % of Children with Excellent/Very Good Teeth

23rd – % of Children with Medical & Dental Preventive-Care Visits in Past Year

Comments

comments