Indiana Moves to Stage 4 Earlier Than Expected

Starting Friday, Indiana will move to Stage 4 of reopening two days ahead of schedule, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday.

Under Stage 4, facial coverings are still recommended, as are social distancing protocols. Working at home is also recommended if possible. Gatherings of up to 250 people will be allowed, retail stores and malls can operate at full capacity.

Dining room service may open at 75% capacity. Bars and nightclubs may open at 50% capacity adhering to social distancing guidelines.

State government building access restrictions will be lifted. Professional office building employees may

resume work at full capacity.

Additionally, cultural, entertainment, and tourism sites may open at a capacity to be determined. This includes museums, zoos, aquariums, and like facilities.

Also, movie theaters, bowling alleys, and similar facilities may open at 50% capacity, adhering to social distancing guidelines

On Wednesday, Indiana reported 339 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths, bringing the state case total to 38,337 and 2,173.

